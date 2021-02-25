First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

