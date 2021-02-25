First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.95

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and traded as high as $44.40. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 18,101 shares traded.

The stock's 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 75,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,982,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000.

