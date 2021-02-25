First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) fell 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.95 and last traded at $71.29. 1,118,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,170,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,542 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

