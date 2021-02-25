Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.9% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

