Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

