Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.53

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 210685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

FSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get Fisker alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.