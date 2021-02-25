Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $23.08. 1,474,279 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,007,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $877.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 839,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,330,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,363,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

