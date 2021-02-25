Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $8.89. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 164,611 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

