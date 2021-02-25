Flamingo Trading Down 37.9% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $48.20 million and approximately $27.87 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00486641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00079943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073041 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.78 or 0.00460318 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.