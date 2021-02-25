Flash Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flash has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.54 or 0.00498951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00067396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00081696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00484503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073169 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

