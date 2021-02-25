FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $714,289.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,985,162 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

