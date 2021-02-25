FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Reaches $399,565.49

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $399,565.49 and $735.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00707324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00035879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003575 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.