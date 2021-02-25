FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101,175.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $101,175.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One FLO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

