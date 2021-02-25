Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of FND stock traded down $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $93.25. 17,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

