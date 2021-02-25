Flow (Dapper Labs) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.50 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for $21.59 or 0.00043959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $503.06 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.