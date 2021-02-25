Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of FLS opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $44.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Flowserve by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 13.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Flowserve by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

