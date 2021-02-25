Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.