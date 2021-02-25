Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

FLS stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,772. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

