Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Down 5.5%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.78. 3,456,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,292,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Fluor’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,852,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

