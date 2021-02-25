Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,152. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $612.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. Research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.