Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) versus Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Critical Review

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flux Power and Evercel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 9.15 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -4.37 Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evercel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flux Power and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Flux Power beats Evercel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

