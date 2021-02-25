FlypMe (FYP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,088.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $497,680.17 and $1,088.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00054937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.42 or 0.00735544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00036447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003729 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.