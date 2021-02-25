FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.69% of FMC worth $103,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in FMC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

