FMC Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

FMC has increased its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

