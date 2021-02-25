FOAM Price Hits $0.0299 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. FOAM has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $33,115.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 37.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00709634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003604 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,736,343 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

