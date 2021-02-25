Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. 5,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,761. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,908,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 700,944 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 544,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after acquiring an additional 319,471 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 237,068 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

