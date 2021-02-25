Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. 5,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,761. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
About Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.
