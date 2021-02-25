Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.34. 6,511,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,631,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

