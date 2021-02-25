Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 944.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,307,957 shares of company stock worth $49,795,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

