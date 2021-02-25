Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,672. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 342,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,307,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,795,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 944.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

