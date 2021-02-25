Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.13

Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.13 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.69). Foresight 4 VCT shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 931 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.73. The stock has a market cap of £102.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

About Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF)

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

