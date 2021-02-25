Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 12%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) fell 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.84. 4,140,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,670,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FRSX. Aegis upped their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.96.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSX)
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.
