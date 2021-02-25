Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 12%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) fell 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.84. 4,140,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,670,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRSX. Aegis upped their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

