FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01. Approximately 2,995 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.