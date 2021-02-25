Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,333 shares of company stock valued at $398,025,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.28 on Thursday, hitting $257.03. The stock had a trading volume of 777,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,775. The stock has a market cap of $731.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

