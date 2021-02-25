Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.98. 602,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average is $184.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.