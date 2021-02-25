Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. David Loasby lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 34,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

XOM traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.48. 2,022,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,828,316. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $234.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

