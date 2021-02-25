Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $29.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.62. The stock had a trading volume of 209,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,783. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.48 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.41.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.