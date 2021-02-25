Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,882 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,882 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.88. 543,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.