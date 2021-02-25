Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Get Forterra alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.