Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $1,716,987.30 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.00. 2,171,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

