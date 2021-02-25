Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Stacey A. Walker Sells 1,847 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fortive stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Fortive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

