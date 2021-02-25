Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 5.1%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.96. 4,599,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,583,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

