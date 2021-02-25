Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) is Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up approximately 4.8% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 594.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 760,119 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 4,808.1% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 40.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 475,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 304,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.