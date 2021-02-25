Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FOX by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

