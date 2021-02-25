Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.85 EPS.

FOXF stock traded down $10.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.00. The stock had a trading volume of 363,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

