Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.85 EPS.

FOXF stock traded down $10.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.00. The stock had a trading volume of 363,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

