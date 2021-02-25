Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.65 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.60 EPS.

FOXF stock traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,903. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

