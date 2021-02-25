Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.65 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.60 EPS.

FOXF stock traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,903. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

