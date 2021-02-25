Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.60 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

FOXF stock traded down $10.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 362,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,903. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

