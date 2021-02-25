Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.65 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.60 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $10.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.00. 363,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,903. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

