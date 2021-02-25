Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after buying an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.65. 56,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.47. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.