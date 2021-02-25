Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Down 2.2%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.09. 5,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 15.72% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

