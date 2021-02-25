Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 1% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Frax token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $80.73 million and $7.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.52 or 0.00485330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057397 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00073004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00456745 BTC.

Frax’s total supply is 81,418,847 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

